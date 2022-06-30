cuet-ug-practice-papers-online-see-over-61,000-logins-in-2-days

NEW DELHI: The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (

CUET-UG

) received 40,000 new applicants in two days when the registration window was reopened last week for 48 hours, taking the total count now to 9.9 lakh.

After the registration process ended, the

National Testing Agency

(NTA) on June 25, 2022 uploaded practice questions online which in two days recorded over 61,000 logins.

NTA

officials said the agency will start issuing admit cards for CUET-UG from July 10, for NEET-UG around July 12 and for

JEE

(Main) from July 15. NTA reopened the registration on June 23 and closed it on June 24, 2022. CUET-UG will be conducted between July 15 to August 10.

“Within that window 40,000 new applicants registered, recording one of the highest registration in a single day. Once the centres and time slots are finalised we will issue the admit cards most likely from July 10. NTA will subsequently issue the NEET-UG and JEE (Main) admit cards as well which are scheduled on July 17 and July 21 to 30, respectively,” said an NTA official.

