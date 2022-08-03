Home WORLD NEWS CUET-PG from Sept 1-11, over 3.5L register for admissions to 66 universities; BHU top draw
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

CUET-PG from Sept 1-11, over 3.5L register for admissions to 66 universities; BHU top draw

by News
0 views
cuet-pg-from-sept-1-11,-over-3.5l-register-for-admissions-to-66-universities;-bhu-top-draw

NEW DELHI: The Common University Entrance Test (

CUET

) for postgraduate courses will be held from September 1 to 11 for admission to 66 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. More than 3. 5 lakh candidates have registered for the exams, of which 1. 8 lakh are female aspirants.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (BBAU) University, Lucknow attracted the highest number of applications with each receiving over three lakh. In all there are 27 universities receiving more than two lakh applications which include six from the north-east region of India.

sep (1)

CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country and v ia the on line registration an aspirant can apply to multiple courses and universities. According to registration data on an average a candidate has opted for over 27 universities.

M Jagadesh Kumar, chairperson,

UGC

, said: “NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the postgraduate entrance test for 66 central and participating universities for the forthcoming academic session. CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country.

It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for 3. 57 lacs candidates in approximately 500 cities in India and 13 cities outside India. The test dates are September 1, 2, 3 , 4, 5, 6, 7,9, 10 and 11.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What does CAA have to do with Covid...

Christian Michel bribed babus, politicians and family for...

SC seeks Centre’s response on PILs against extensions...

RTI disclosure of inspections at banks a danger:...

China restricts trade with Taiwan amid tensions over...

Why is the Myanmar crisis such a challenge...

Will global powers give up their nuclear weapons?

EU, US envoys urge Ethiopia to restore services...

China slams Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit as ‘extremely...

Griner appears before Russian court as trial nears...

Leave a Reply