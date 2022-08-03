cuet-pg-from-sept-1-11,-over-3.5l-register-for-admissions-to-66-universities;-bhu-top-draw

NEW DELHI: The Common University Entrance Test (

CUET

) for postgraduate courses will be held from September 1 to 11 for admission to 66 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. More than 3. 5 lakh candidates have registered for the exams, of which 1. 8 lakh are female aspirants.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (BBAU) University, Lucknow attracted the highest number of applications with each receiving over three lakh. In all there are 27 universities receiving more than two lakh applications which include six from the north-east region of India.

CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country and v ia the on line registration an aspirant can apply to multiple courses and universities. According to registration data on an average a candidate has opted for over 27 universities.

M Jagadesh Kumar, chairperson,

UGC

, said: “NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the postgraduate entrance test for 66 central and participating universities for the forthcoming academic session. CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country.

It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for 3. 57 lacs candidates in approximately 500 cities in India and 13 cities outside India. The test dates are September 1, 2, 3 , 4, 5, 6, 7,9, 10 and 11.