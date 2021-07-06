Home SPORTS Cubs’ David Ross ejected vs. Phillies after Bryce Harper walk
SPORTS

Cubs’ David Ross ejected vs. Phillies after Bryce Harper walk

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
cubs’-david-ross-ejected-vs.-phillies-after-bryce-harper-walk

David Ross ejected vs. Phillies after Bryce Harper walk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs manager David Ross was ejected from Monday’s game against the Phillies for arguing balls and strikes.

In the sixth inning, Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper took a close pitch off the plate, called ball 4 by home plate umpire Nic Lentz.

Ross came out of the Cubs’ dugout express his thoughts to Lentz, and first base umpire Joe West eventually got between the Cubs skipper and Lentz.

Baseball Savant

The six pitch was ruled ball 4, and the fifth was ruled strike 2, running the count full.

The Phillies soon took a 3-2 lead after the walk, as Andrew McCutchen doubled to drive home Harper. They scored once more in the inning.

The ejection is Ross’ third this season and fourth of his career.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Alonso’s tiebreaking double sends Mets past Brewers 4-2

Takeaways from the Mets’ 4-2 win, including a...

Manny Pacquiao opens training camp for Errol Spence...

Christian Arroyo’s solo home run

Game Recap: Liberty 99, Wings 96

Brazil gets past Peru, reaches Copa America Final...

Chris Smith announces he will not be returning...

Report: Stashed Celtics point guard prospect Yam Madar...

Tom Brady hopes Charles Barkley comes out swinging...

Mboma: Why I left Paris Saint-Germain for Gamba...

Leave a Reply