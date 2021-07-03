Cuba’s top U.S. diplomat: It would be “a shame” for Biden to base Cuba policy on Florida politics

-
Associated Press
China rejects US criticism on human trafficking
China on Friday rejected U.S. accusations it is failing to stop human trafficking and said Washington has no right to criticize due to its history of racial discrimination. Beijing was among 17 governments that were warned Thursday of potential U.S. sanctions over human trafficking, adding to tension with Washington. “We firmly oppose the U.S. unfounded accusations against China based on lies and rumors,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
-
The Telegraph
At least two people dead and 20 missing as homes are swept away in Japan landslide
A huge landslide swept away homes and left at least two people dead and 20 missing at a popular resort town in central Japan on Saturday after days of heavy rain, local officials said. Television footage showed a torrent of mud obliterating some buildings and burying others in Atami, south west of Tokyo, with people running away as it crashed over a hillside road. “I heard a horrible sound and saw a mudslide flowing downwards as rescue workers were urging people to evacuate. So I ran to higher g
-
TheGrio
Cornel West says Sen. Manchin is ‘gonna have to get off his symbolic crackpipe’
Moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin “have to do away with the filibuster in order to get any work done,” Dr. Cornel West said, due to “a right-wing party that’s authoritarian.” Dr. Cornel West believes Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin must support the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the noted Black intellectual maintaining that Manchin needs to recognize Senate Republicans will never support legislation for voter rights with a colorful description. “Okay, what do you think?” Don Lemon asked West Thursday on his eponymous CNN show after showing Manchin in an earlier clip, the pair in discussion about President Joe Biden‘s effort to support Democrats’ legislative efforts.
-
-
Axios
Lithuania declares state of emergency due to migration surge from Belarus
Lithuania has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of migrants over the last few days from Belarus, AP reports.The big picture: Lithuania’s Interior Minister Agle Bilotaite said Friday that the decision is not because of an increased threat to the country, but to implement a more robust system to handle migrants who are entering. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“It’s very important to have a legal system and instruments … to be able to swift
-
Oxygen
Teen Convicted In 2014 Slender Man Stabbing To Be Released From Mental Facility
A Wisconsin teen who stabbed a classmate after becoming obsessed with the fictional online character Slender Man is set to walk free after spending three years in a state mental hospital. On Thursday, a circuit judge ordered a conditional release plan for Anissa Weier, paving the way for her release from Winnebago Mental Health Institute. “Court finds there is no clear and convincing evidence that the defendant poses a substantial risk of harm to others, herself, or serious property damage,” cou
-
The Conversation
When Americans recall their roots, they open up to immigration
Migrants pray at a March 2 demonstration at San Ysidro crossing port in Tijuana, Mexico, to demand clearer U.S. migration policies. Guillermo Arias/bioreports via Getty ImagesWhich was the first generation in your family to arrive in America? Do you know why your family came to the United States? Members of President Joe Biden’s administration – and key nominees – have answered these questions in their first days in office. Upon his nomination as Biden’s secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayork
-
Axios
Biden administration launches effort to identify and return deported U.S. veterans
The Biden administration launched an initiative to find deported U.S. veterans and bring them and their families back to America “to ensure they are able to obtain VA benefits to which they may be entitled,” the Departments of Homeland Security and Veteran Affairs announced Friday.Why it matters: Legal immigrants can and do join the U.S. military, and potentially hundreds of people have been deported after serving, according to the Washington Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios M
-
Reuters
Myanmar protesters burn junta leader’s images on his birthday
Similar protests took place in many parts of Myanmar. Min Aung Hlaing took power on Feb. 1, overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cutting short a decade of democratic reforms that had brought Myanmar out of isolation under previous juntas. Min Aung Hlaing had been due to retire after his 65th birthday, but the compulsory retirement age was scrapped after the coup.
-
Reuters Videos
Australia’s NSW sees biggest COVID-19 surge this year
Sydney, the New South Wales (NSW) state capital and home to a fifth of Australia’s 25 million population, has been hit hardest in a flurry of outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant around the country over the past two weeks.NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian reported 35 new cases, 29 of which were linked to previous cases. That eclipsed the 31 cases reported a day earlier, taking total infections under the current outbreak to more than 250. Nine of the cases were infectious in the community, the NSW Premier said.Sydney is halfway through a two-week lockdown. Berejiklian said it was still too early to make a decision on whether to extend the lockdown.Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed that a lockdown in Brisbane would be lifted later on Saturday as she reported five new COVID-19 cases in the state. Other lockdowns in Western Australia, the Northern Territory and some areas of Queensland state were lifted on Friday night.Lockdowns, swift contact tracing and tough social distancing rules have helped Australia to suppress prior outbreaks, but the fast-moving Delta strain has alarmed authorities amid a sluggish nationwide vaccination drive.
-
The Telegraph
Italy turn unrivalled intensity on Belgium as Mancini’s revival mission rolls on to the semi-finals
England vs Ukraine live Euro score Barella and Insigne strike with rasping right-foot shots Belgium fight back with Lukau penalty Spinazzola suffers tournament ending injury Italy to play Spain in Tuesday’s semi-final at Wembley Italy, the most vibrant nation at Euro 2020, whether it is singing their national anthem, celebrating goals or chest-bumping over blocks and tackles, have made it to the semi-finals and it will take some effort to stop them going all the way. In so many ways their intens
-
Reuters
China June rentals surge as record numbers of college leavers seek accommodation
China’s home rental prices rose by their fastest for at least 2-1/2 years, according to a private survey, as record numbers of college graduates flocked to big cities in search of jobs as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Average prices in 40 cities rose 2.1% in June from a month earlier, compared with May’s 0.78% increase, statistics from Zhuge House Hunter, one of China’s largest independent real estate research firms, showed on Thursday. Such cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, are the top locations for young job seekers, Zhuge House Hunter said.