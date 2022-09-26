Home Business Cubans approve gay marriage by large margin in referendum
BusinessNews Africa

Cubans approve gay marriage by large margin in referendum

by News
0 views
Cubans approve gay marriage by large margin in referendum

By Marc Frank

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cubans approved gay marriage and adoption overwhelmingly in a Sunday referendum backed by the government that also boosted rights for women, the national election commission said on Monday.

More than 3.9 million voters voted to ratify the code (66.9%), while src.95 million opposed ratification (33%), Alina Balseiro Gutierrez, president of the commission, said on state-run television on Monday.

“Justice has been done,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote in a tweet.

“It is paying off a debt with several generations of Cuban men and women, whose family projects have been waiting for this law for years,” he said.

The src00-page “family code” legalizes same-sex marriage and civil unions, allows same-sex couples to adopt children, and promotes equal sharing of domestic rights and responsibilities between men and women.

Preliminary results from the electoral commission showed 74% of 8.4 million Cubans eligible to vote participated in the Sunday referendum.

There are no independent observers of Cuban elections, although citizens may observe the count at their precincts. Scattered local reports of district counts on social media appeared to tally with the official results.

The announcement of the results came as Diaz-Canel presided over an emergency meeting as the Caribbean island prepared for Hurricane Ian to pass over its western tip early on Tuesday.

Official Twitter accounts showed the room erupting in applause and the president leaning back and smiling at the news. The Cuban president led the campaign for the adoption of the code.

By Cuban standards Sunday’s turnout was relatively modest, and a 33% ‘no’ vote relatively large in the communist-run country, where previous referendums have seen the government position receiving near unanimous approval.

The dissent is an indication of both how Cuba is changing and the current dire economic circumstances, which have seen long power outages and lines for food, medicine and fuel.

Sunday’s vote was also the first of its kind since most residents have had access to the internet, which has let dissenting views spread more widely. (This story has been updated to correct the reference to the referendum being the first since mobile internet was legalized in the final paragraph)

(Reporting by Marc Frank, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

PoW Miners Rake in Profits Mining ETH Until...

Another Stablecoin Depegs From USD Parity, Polkadot-Based AUSD...

Weekly NFT Sales Show Improvement, Fantom and Immutable...

Brazilian Crypto Investment Platform Bluebenx Stops Withdrawals Under...

Proposed Ethereum PoW Fork Token Loses Half Its...

LUNC Spikes 36% Following Binance’s Burning Announcement

Helium Execs and Friends Allegedly Hoarded Majority of...

Binance Aims for License to Operate in Japan 4...

Terra Classic Plunges 13% on Do Kwon News,...

3A-level Game Zalmoxis Landed on MEXC Launchpad –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.