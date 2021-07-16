Cubana’s mum must enter the gate of heaven by all means with this kind of money they are flaunting here and there. – Nigerians react to the “doings” of Obi Cubana & Friends

Obi Cubana’s is going to commit his mother to the earth, today, Friday 16th , and it has been generating a buzz on social media all week.
There is a magnanimous display and wealth from Obi’s friends and associates, so people are of the opinion that his mother will really Rest In Peace.
One Facebook user, Oyeyemi Olorunfemi wrote ;
Cubana’s mum must enter the gate of heaven by all means with this kind of money they are flaunting here and there.
There are levels to these things abeg.
Another social media user, Annabel Phillips wrote ;
No money, no money! Country hard o! Hardship dey this country! There is not enough money in circulation, That has been the slogan of every Nigerian lately. Abeg where some people they see all this money? Father Pls show us the way to our wealth