cubana-chiefpriest-reacts-after-he-came-under-fire-for-giving-an-obnoxious-look-to-a-fan-in-viral-video-(watch)

Popular socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has broken his silence after he came under fire for the obnoxious look he gave a male fan in a trending video.

The celebrity barman received harsh criticism from online users after a video of him giving a fan a crude glance surfaced.

The young man was excited to have spotted Chiefpriest on stage at an event where he had gone to work. Star-struck, he quickly brought out his phone to make a video.

Chiefpriest, on the other hand, gave the guy a look of contempt as he panned the camera in his direction.

The video soon found its way to the internet and stirred reactions from netizens, with many suggesting that Cubana Chiefpriest was looking down on the young man because of the way he appeared.

Watch the video below,

Well, amid the backlash, Cubana Chiefpriest has now taken to his Insta-stories to react.

According to him, the young man was at his event to work, and he was infuriated when he realized that the young man had left his job undone to make a video of him.

“Don’t lose focus, stay committed to your job, you were paid to deliver and arrange seats. Job still undone you left the seats to come up stage to make videos when the soundcheck is going on when my venue is not set yet. I don’t entertain jonzing put your work first you get luck say na only eye I give you”, he wrote.

See his post below,