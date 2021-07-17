Home WORLD NEWS Cuba: Protesters move from social media to the streets
Cuba: Protesters move from social media to the streets

From: The Listening Post

As the Cuban government grapples with protests, it imposes internet blackouts and jams communications. Also, the rise of the socially conscious sports star.

The introduction of mobile internet and the growth of social media and independent news outlets in Cuba have been key factors behind the protests [Marco Bello/Reuters]

The government says they are spread by counter-revolutionaries, while critics say it is the authorities themselves.

As tourism dried up, the Cuban economy shrank 11 percent in 2020, according to Economy Minister Alejandro Gil, its deepest slump since the collapse of the Soviet Union [File: Natalia Favre/Bloomberg]

Cuba’s economy shrank by 11 percent in 2020, the sharpest contraction since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

