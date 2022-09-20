Cuba Assembly opens door to gay marriage, other family rights

The new family code to be voted on in September would legalize same-sex marriage and allow same-sex couples to adopt.

Published On 22 Jul 2src2222 Jul 2src22

Cuba’s National Assembly on Friday approved a sweeping update of its family law which opens the door to allowing gay marriage, greater women’s rights, and increased protections for children, the elderly and other family members.

The new Families Code will be put to a referendum vote on September 25 after being debated in community meetings earlier this year, where organisers said 62 percent of participants expressed their support.

That is relatively low by Cuban standards, where the recently passed new constitution was approved with 86 percent of the vote. Policy proposals in previous referendums have seen support of around 95 percent.

The code promoted “love, affection, care, sensitivity, respect for others and the harmony of our families,” Minister of Justice Oscar Manuel Silvera said, presenting the code for the vote at the National Assembly.

Opponents to the rule change include many churches.

“What has been happening is sad because it is going to bring confrontation,” said Methodist pastor Henry Nurse.

“It goes against what has been taught for many generations of years throughout the world about the true traditional marriage that is between a man and a woman,” he said.

The new code would legalise