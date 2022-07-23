Home WORLD NEWS Cuba: A deserted revolution?
WORLD NEWS

Cuba: A deserted revolution?

by News
0 views
cuba:-a-deserted-revolution?
From: Talk to Al Jazeera: In the Field

Stories of the Cuban exodus.

Cuba is witnessing an economic crisis that has taken the country back 30 years, to the so-called “Special Period”.

As then, when subsidies from the former Soviet Union vanished, Cubans are suffering hardships and acute shortages of everything, from food to fuel.

The difference is that today, many tell you that the worst shortage is of hope.

And so, a new mass exodus of Cubans is under way, the largest in four decades.

On this edition of Talk to Al Jazeera: In the Field, we travel to the Cuban capital, Havana, to meet some of the people confronting the crisis.

Published On 23 Jul 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Rights groups urge Sri Lanka not to use...

Flash floods kill at least 21 people in...

Draghi’s fall is a win for Putin –...

Thailand PM Prayuth survives fourth confidence vote

Sena vs Sena: Election Commission asks Uddhav, Shinde...

Cross-voters may change party, Gujarat Congress says after...

Jamiat factions’ nod to merger, but no deadline

EC hands over Murmu victory certificate

Didi inked Darjeeling pact with BJP: Congress

Police arrest leading gay activist in crackdown on...

Leave a Reply