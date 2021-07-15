crystal-vs-chizzy:-chioma-ifemeludike-wades-in,-says-no-artist-has-the-right-to-make-another-lose-her-job

Actress Crystal Okoye had earlier taken to social media to call out colleague Chizzy Alichi for making her lose a job over a birthday greeting

Reacting to the video, Chioma Ifemeludike said that nobody should be belittled by another simply because they think they are bigger than them

She also revealed that it is not in any artist’s place to determine who should be cast or removed from a movie set

Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike, has taken to social media to react to the brewing drama between her colleagues, Chizzy Alichi and Crystal Okoye.

Crystal had earlier taken to Instagram to call out Chizzy for getting her kicked off a movie set they were on together because she (Crystal) did not post photos to celebrate her on her birthday.

Chioma Ifemeludike gives opinion on Chizzy and Chioma issue

Photo credit: @ifemeludike_/@chizzyalichi/@crystaloficial1

Source: Instagram

Eat the humble pie

According to Ifemeludike in the first video she shared, an actor does not have the power to determine who stays or gets kicked off movie sets.

She continued by saying that Alichi would not have become big if people who were above her did not welcome her into the industry.

A displeased Ifemeludike also revealed that she had a problem with the person who took the job out of Okoye’s hands simply because of Alichi.

She captioned the post:

“Unhealthy competition and pretentious friendships always leads to strife. Let’s all take a chill pill Biko. Before you there were stars, after you there will still be bigger stars. chew the humble pie already.”

Shun fake love

In another video, the actress called out producers who only go for ready-made and big actors instead of playing fair.

The movie star said that the action of actors deciding who should stay on set or get removed has been happening and is still happening in the industry.

She also revealed that she has had first-hand experience with Crystal’s situation and begged those in Nollywood to give everybody a fair chance regardless of the people involved.

The actress added:

“We must hear, digest and acknowledge the truth in other to move forward. We must shun fake love and lifestyle, come down from our high horses to support others.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted on Ifemeludike’s posts below:

Nazoekezie:

“You should hear from both sides before this video though. Just saying.”

Echebenz:

“Nne in as much as i always love and respect you, you have listen to both sides before this video to avoid siding one person.”

Officialblessingnwankwo1:

“God’s blessings on you darling.”

Iknowifeoma:

“Preach baby preach.”

Phavorytglam:

“To be honest with you, I am your fan but this video is unnecessary.”

My village people are against me

Nollywood’s Chioma Ifemeludike opened up on some of the challenges that come with being a celebrity.

Ifemeludike started off by recounting the days when she was a victim of sexual harassment in the industry and how certain people had requested sex just to offer her a movie role.

The actress also pointed out how so many colleagues in the industry own luxury cars and she can only help but wonder when she would also own one. She noted that maybe her village people were against her.

Source: .