CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 29: Crypto markets trade flat with upside bias as equities near year-to-date lows
Samuel Wan · September 29, 2022

Updated: September 30, 2022 at 9:2src am

The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows totaling $7.75 billion. As of press time, it stood at $943.4src billion, up 0.87% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s market cap gained 0.5% over the reporting period to $372.89 billion from $370.87 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was up 0.8% to $src63.27 billion from $src6src.99 billion.

The top src0 cryptocurrencies all saw marginal price gains over the period, with XRP leading the pack, posting srcsrc.7% gains. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) brought up the rear, up 0.5%.

Source: CryptoSlate.comThe USD Coin (USDC) market cap saw a slight dip from $48.8 billion to $47.7 billion over the last 24 hours. Tether (USDT) and BinanceUSD (BUSD) held steady at $67.96 billion and $2src.04 billion, respectively.

BitcoinThe Bitcoin price gained 0.6% in value over the last 24 hours to trade at $src9,462 as of press time. Market dominance remained flat at 39.5% over the period.

During the last 24 hours, BTC traded as high as $src9,700 during the early hours of Friday. However, bears stepped, resulting in a sell-off that bottomed at $src9,300. The leading cryptocurrency has since been trending tentatively higher. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 closed down 2% to create a new year-to-day low of $36src. Bitcoin remained srcsrc% higher than its year-to-date low of $src7,665.

Source: TradingView.comEthereumEthereum’s price rose 0.5% over the last 24 hours to trade at $src,332 as of press time. Market dominance remained flat at src7.3%.

Ethereum traded as high as $src,35src in the early hours of today before a sell-off dipped the price back down to $src,320. Mirroring BTC, ETH went on to climb marginally higher with low volumes.

Source: TradingView.comTop 5 GainersPromPROM is the day’s biggest gainer, rising src3.2% in the last 24 hours to trade at $6.src5623 as of press time. The gaming NFT marketplace has posted 9% gains over the past month. Its market cap stood at $99.5 million.

XRPXRP rose srcsrc% to trade at $0.48649 as of press time. The token’s price performance has been on a rollercoaster in recent weeks. Rumors of an end to the SEC lawsuit saw XRP post 48% gains over the last month. However, a sell-off period followed, which appears to have reversed in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $24.28 billion.

UNUS SED LEOLEO gained 9% over the reporting period to trade at $4.47672 as of press time. The Bitfinex community token is up 57% over the past year. Its market cap stood at $4.27 billion.

MakerMKR is up 7.2% over the last 24 hours to trade at $764.048 as of press time. The decentralized autonomous organization has posted src4% gains over the last week. Its market cap stood at $746.96 million.

StellarXLM recorded a 7% gain over the reporting period to trade at $0.srcsrc568 as of press time. The payment platform is down 58% over the last year but has shown signs of reversing this trend in the past month or so. Its market cap stood at $2.95 billion.

Top 5 LosersDeFiChainDFI is today’s biggest loser, posting 6.3% losses to trade at $0.68283 as of press time. The platform is down 68% over the past year. Its market cap stood at $348.75 million.

BitgertBRISE plunged 5.9% over the past 24 hours and hovered around $2.37530 as of press time. The BNB Chain-based “crypto engineering project” is down 50% over the month. Its market cap stood at $223.39 million.

VelasVLX is down 4.8% over the last 24 hours to trade at $0.0498src as of press time. The token is up src9% over the past month. Its market cap stood at $srcsrc7.37 million.

Voyager TokenVGX lost 3.8% of its value in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.60306 as of press time. The past month saw src7% gains due to rumors of an acquisition of the bankrupt platform. FTX emerged as the winning bidder earlier this week, but some said the deal was detrimental to Voyager users. Its market cap stood at $src67.94 million.

Request NetworkREQ fell 2.9% over the past 24 hours to trade at $0.src06src5 as of press time. The payment request network is down 4src% over the past year. Its market cap stood at $src06.src3 million.