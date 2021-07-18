Cryptocurrency Security for Beginners – Daily Californian – Daily Californian

The popularity of cryptocurrencies has grown exponentially over the past year, and for good reason. Of course, when it comes to cryptocurrency investment options, Bitcoin is considered to be the smartest option, especially because its value is currently soaring high and is garnering much attention from new investors and large investment companies as well.

One factor that sets making with payments in cryptocurrency apart from the rest is that it offers far better security as compared to traditional fiat currency payments. To begin a transaction, you need to enter a login and password. Some exchanges also require an authentication code. However, just because security measures are in place does not mean that investing in cryptocurrencies is safe. If anything, it means that people who own cryptocurrencies need to be even warier of the circumstances they find themselves in.

In fact, there are many instances where hackers have stolen the crypto assets of investors. But there is light at the end of the tunnel for cryptocurrency investors. Here, we are going to take a look at some of the commonly used crypto security best practices to help keep your Bitcoin investment safe.

Choose the Right Bitcoin Exchange

Before you get into investing in any sort of cryptocurrency, you must learn everything there is to know about bitcoin exchanges. The platforms allow people to exchange digital currencies, but the real challenge is finding the right exchange. This alone can make finding the right one a tough nut to crack. This is why it is best to do your homework before you make a decision. You can do this by reading online reviews of users of the exchange and comparing services so that you find the perfect Bitcoin exchange that suits your requirements.

Bitcoin Storage

You will need to store it safely once you purchase your Bitcoins. You can keep it in a digital “wallet” or on an exchange. While there are various types of Bitcoin wallets, they all come with their pros and cons. You should conduct proper research before investing in a Bitcoin exchange. As a rule of thumb, it is always best to go with a Bitcoin exchange that offers more services and features with multiple payment options. It is also crucial to ensure that the Bitcoin wallet that you choose also follows the latest security protocols and best practices to ensure the safety of your personal data.

Use Hardware Wallets

Hardware wallets are considered to be the most secure sort of Bitcoin wallet. This is due to the fact that hardware wallets store Bitcoins on physical devices that are typically connected via USB ports to computers. This makes them virtually immune to virus and malicious attacks, and there are less likely to be stolen by hackers.

Don’t Share Your Password

This is a no-brainer. It is also advised that you keep the password of your Bitcoin wallet safe and don’t share it with anyone. It is also recommended to use different passwords for the different wallets you use. It is normal for Bitcoin investors to utilize the services of several wallets at a time, depending on their needs and investment portfolio.

Ending Note

Back in the day, physical money may have been king, but things have changed. While many folks are still getting comfortable with using plastic money, as in credit cards, now, a new type of payment mechanism is gaining traction: cryptocurrencies. It is easy to see that Bitcoin is the future of digital payments, which in turn, is going to help drive Bitcoin’s popularity even further. If you are new to Bitcoin trading and want to find out more about investment techniques and cryptocurrency security best practices, and more, be sure to get the bitcoin system app.

