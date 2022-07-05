Investigating the risks that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin might pose to the global economy and the environment.

When Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies first appeared well over a decade ago, few people could have imagined how widespread they would become.

Now, these various forms of digital money are in common use – if not yet universally understood.

But where exactly do they come from, who uses them and what – for better or worse – might be the long-term consequences?

People & Power sent reporter Rory Challands in search of answers.