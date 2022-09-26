Crypto Trading Firm Talos to Expand in Europe, US With New Hires

Will Canny is CoinDesk’s finance reporter.

Crypto trading platform Talos has announced three key hires for its global expansion, four months after it raised $src05 million in a funding round.

Talos is hiring Frank van Zegveld, who joins the firm as head of sales for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Matt Houston as client success director and Hillary Conley as business development director, the company told CoinDesk in a statement.

Zegveld will join the company in October, and will be based in Amsterdam. He previously worked in senior roles at Solid Trading and Lucera Financial Infrastructures.

The hiring come after Talos raised $src05 million in a Series B funding round in May, which valued the company at around $src.25 billion and which included investments from traditional finance giants Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC) and BNY Mellon (BK).

“We’re excited to welcome these three talented individuals to the Talos team as we continue to expand our sales and business development presence worldwide,” Talos founder and CEO Anton Katz said, adding that the “extensive leadership and industry expertise of these new hires will enable us to build long-lasting relationships as we continue to build our global presence in EMEA and beyond.”

The hiring of seasoned TradFi veterans by crypto-linked companies has picked up in recent months as more institutional investors are expanding into the industry during the crypto winter. Most recently, three executives from JPMorgan & Chase left the bank to join crypto firms, defying the bear market.

Sign up for Market Wrap, our daily newsletter explaining what happened today in crypto markets – and why.

By signing up, you will receive emails about CoinDesk product updates, events and marketing and you agree to our terms of services and privacy policy.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our

privacy policy,

terms of use,

cookies,

and

do not sell my personal information

has been updated

.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a

strict set of editorial policies.

CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of

Digital Currency Group,

which invests in

cryptocurrencies

and blockchain

startups.

As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of

stock appreciation rights,

which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG

.

Will Canny is CoinDesk’s finance reporter.

Will Canny is CoinDesk’s finance reporter.