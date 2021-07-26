-
Bloomberg
Bitcoin’s Corporate Diehards Face Earnings Reckoning After Slump
(Bloomberg) — It’s time for Bitcoin’s corporate champions to account for a brutal selloff in the cryptocurrency.Companies such as Tesla Inc. and MicroStrategy Inc. that have emerged as some of Bitcoin’s biggest backers will have to reckon with their digital holdings in earnings reports next week after the price of the token tumbled 41% in the second quarter. Square Inc., one of the few other large companies to add the cryptocurrency to its balance sheet, will report results in August.The disclo
Benzinga
Bitcoin Moves To Again Test A Key Resistance Level
What happened: Following four days of upward momentum traders are now looking to see how the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will react as it nears a test of the 50-day exponential moving average. The price of the cryptocurrency dropped below the key average in May of this year and the level (currently $35,115) has now become resistance. Previous attempts to reclaim the 50-day EMA as support have failed since the price of BTC plunged from an all-time high of almost $65,000 in mid-April. Why it’s
Reuters
Olympics-Basketball 3×3-Macron and Jill Biden look on as France lose to U.S
TOKYO (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. first lady Jill Biden watched their countrywomen tangle on the 3×3 basketball court at the sport’s Olympic debut https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/on-3×3-basketball-tokyo-olympics-2021-06-21 in Tokyo on Saturday, with the Americans pulling out an upset victory. Macron and Biden are among the few dignitaries attending https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/us-first-lady-jill-biden-arrives-japan-games-2021-07-22 the delayed Games, with Japan and much of the world still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden jumped to her feet and clapped when the clock ran out with the U.S. team winning 17-10 against No. 1 ranked France.
Investopedia
All About Gemini, the Winklevoss Cryptocurrency Exchange
Gemini is a privately-owned cryptocurrency exchange that allows users to buy, sell, trade, and securely store bitcoin, ether, and about 40 other cryptocurrencies. It was launched in 2015 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. Gemini is a direct competitor to cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase and Kraken.
Reuters
China, Hong Kong shares tumble on regulatory clampdowns
China and Hong Kong shares fell sharply to their lowest this year on Monday, as investor worries over government regulations battered stocks in the education, property and tech sectors. The searing sell-off sent Hong Kong-listed Scholar Education Group shares crashing more than 45%. Hong Kong stocks of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc plummeted more than 47% after the company’s U.S. shares lost over half of their value on Friday.
Associated Press
Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games
Vincent Hancock gave the United States a sweep at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday after becoming the first skeet shooter to win three gold medals. Amber English won the women’s event, knocking off reigning champion Diana Bacosi of Italy to bounce back after just missing the U.S. team for the 2012 and 2016 Games. Hancock captured gold in 2008 and 2012 but had a disappointing finish at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
Bloomberg
China Stocks Tumble in ‘Panic Selling’ Amid Broad Crackdown
(Bloomberg) — A selloff in Chinese private education companies sent shockwaves through the equity market Monday, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on some of the nation’s industries.Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index dropping 3.2% and the Hang Seng Index tumbling 4.1%, the most since May last year. Steep losses in education stocks in the wake of a sweeping overhaul spilled over into other
Bloomberg
China Education Tycoon Loses $15 Billion as Shares Fall 98%
(Bloomberg) — Larry Chen, the former school teacher who became one of the world’s richest people, has lost his billionaire status as China cracks down on its private education sector.Chen, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gaotu Techedu Inc., is now worth $336 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after shares in his online-tutoring firm plunged by almost two-thirds in New York trading on Friday on reports of the regulatory overhaul.On Saturday, China releas
MarketWatch
Big losses ahead for markets? Jeremy Grantham’s terrifying new forecasts
It shows about the worst medium-term forecasts on record for pretty much all the assets most of us own in our retirement accounts. If they happen, they’ll mean your SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and bioreports S&P 500 Trust (VOO) and Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) lose about half their value, in inflation-adjusted terms, by 2028.
Insider Monkey
10 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To
In this article, we discuss the 10 most-shorted stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is paying attention to. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of well over 10.7 million and growing, rose to […]
Bloomberg
China Crackdown Makes Hong Kong Index World’s Biggest Tech Loser
(Bloomberg) — An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge.The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the last 12 months. The gauge, which marks its one-year anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59% at its February peak but has since seen more than $551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector.That has reduced the gain to nearly 6% as of last Frid
Investor’s Business Daily
5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid China Crackdowns
Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world’s most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.
TipRanks
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Rip Higher
No matter what strategy an investor follows, the end result in view is always to find the strongest returns. That return on investment is where the profits lie – profits that can be pocketed, or spent, or reinvested to expand the portfolio. Finding them is the trick. For a savvy investor, a good starting point is filtering through the ‘noisy’ market data and finding stocks that feature both strong fundamentals and a solid growth history. Seeking out the stocks that have delivered returns, and ar
Motley Fool
It’s Game Over for Dogecoin, but These Stocks Can Still Go to the Moon
To cherry-pick the data a bit, Dogecoin returned greater than 27,000% between early November and early May, when Tesla CEO Elon Musk (aka the “Dogefather”) hosted Saturday Night Live and made mention of the “people’s currency,” Dogecoin. On July 20, you could snag a single Dogecoin for a little over $0.16, which represents a decline of approximately 78% in just over 10 weeks. Although momentum has played a big role in driving cryptocurrency prices higher, the fact remains that Dogecoin never possessed any competitive advantages.