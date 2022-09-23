Crypto Exchange Bybit Provides Data From USDC Options to Analytics Platform Genesis

As one of the world’s fastest-growing crypto exchanges, Bybit has announced its new partnership with Genesis Volatility, a crypto options analytics platform, in order to accelerate the growth of Bybit’s new USDC-settled options contracts, which currently include BTC, ETH, and SOL contracts.

Bybit Integrates Its USDC Options to Genesis VolatilityLaunched in March 20src8, Bybit is a leading exchange for the emerging digital asset class that offers crypto traders an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service along with multilingual community support.

Primed to become a one-stop gateway for USDC-settled options, the crypto exchange’s market-beating liquidity is matched with features such as portfolio margin, which lowers margin requirements on hedged positions.

Additionally, it also offers unified accounts that accept BTC/ETH/USDT/USDC as collateral.

Meanwhile, Genesis Volatility is a crypto options analytics platform to help traders find an edge and capture alpha. Under the new partnership, Bybit will provide data to the analytics platform.

The data and analytics from Bybit are already available on the Genesis Volatility website so that traders can more easily capture profits from market movements by seeing how trades on Bybit’s popular options contracts lineup.

Lately, the crypto exchange has also introduced its new online trading guide program with many different options and strategies for both beginners and experienced traders. The guide is also suited to trading tools on the Genesis Volatility platform.

Not only that, but this integration also further strengthens the market position of both Bybit and Genesis Volatility.

Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of Bybit said:

“Genesis Volatility is a leading provider of crypto analytics and data, and in this industry, data points and information is the foundation of any winning strategy. This partnership will further enhance the adoption and use of crypto options worldwide.”

Benefits From The Integration of Crypto Exchanges and Analysis PlatformsAs blockchain technology is being embraced by many organizations around the world, there’s also a boom in outfits that allows investors to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies.

Hundreds of cryptocurrency exchanges have launched in the world allowing investors to trade cryptocurrencies, but their costs, quality, and safety vary widely.

“We’re extremely excited for Bybit’s USDC-denominated options. This will bring big trading opportunities for relative volatility strategies in crypto trading. It will be an exciting source of edge for traders,” the co-founder and CEO of Genesis Volatility, Greg Magadini said.

To help investors navigate the world of buying and selling cryptocurrencies easier, crypto exchanges have to offer aspiring entrepreneurs the software and data needed to get started with the cryptocurrency industry.

Meanwhile, crypto analytics brings the power of data into the hands of crypto investors to help them make the most out of every opportunity and maximize profits by making better investment decisions.

The partnership of crypto exchanges and analysis platforms is considered to bring more benefits to crypto traders. In addition to tools, crypto traders also can check trends that can create insightful findings to guide their next action.

The Future of The Crypto IndustryLast week, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, transformed the fundamental architecture governing how it secures its blockchain.

Ethereum has shifted its blockchain from a configuration called “proof of work”, also used by Bitcoin, to one called “proof of stake.”

The move to the new style of blockchain will reduce Ethereum’s energy use by 99.95 percent which is also significant in an industry that is so energy-intensive.

While the blockchain concept that underlies crypto platforms like Ethereum is built on the idea that an entry cannot be altered once it is made, this Ethereum’s transformation shows that the crypto universe can adapt as it grows, making cryptocurrencies more flexible.