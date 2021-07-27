Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Recover After Initial Selloff – FX Empire

WTI Oil Video 26.07.21

Brent

Brent markets have also plunged during the week to test a trendline before turning around and showing signs of strength. The hammer of course is a bullish sign and therefore if we break above the top of it is likely that we may try to break out to fresh, new highs. To the downside, the $70 level should continue to be support on any type of pullback, just as the uptrend line should be. If we were to break down below that uptrend line, we could break down rather significantly, perhaps even changing the overall trend. At this point though, that does not look very likely to happen as traders still bet on the reopening trade. Ultimately, this is a market that I think is going to be noisy but should eventually work itself out as we continue to focus on the reopening.