Crude Oil Price Update – Trader Reaction to $71.85 Fib Level Sets the Tone Ahead of API Inventories Report – FX Empire

Daily September WTI Crude Oil

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart, however, momentum has been trending higher since the formation of a closing price reversal bottom on July 20. A trade through $74.90 will change the main trend to up. A move through $65.01 will signal a resumption of the downtrend.

The minor trend is also down. The new minor top is $72.43.

The main range is $76.07 to $65.01. The market is currently straddling the upper level of its retracement zone at $70.54 to $71.85. Trader reaction to this zone will determine the near-term direction of the market. Trend-trading sellers are trying to form a potentially bearish secondary lower top.

The short-term range is $65.01 to $72.43. Its retracement zone at $68.72 to $67.84 is the primary downside target. I think this zone has to be tested so buyers could form a potentially bullish secondary higher bottom.