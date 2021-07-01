Crude Oil Price Update – Main Trend Up, Minor Trend Down; Taking Out $73.70 Signals Resumption of Uptrend – FX Empire

Daily September WTI Crude Oil

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart, however, momentum shifted lower on June 28. A trade through $73.70 will negate the closing price reversal top and signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through $61.06 will change the main trend to down.

The minor trend is down. This confirmed the shift in momentum. A trade through $71.28 will reaffirm the downtrend.

The minor range is $73.70 to $71.28. The market is currently trading on the strong side of its pivot at $72.49, making it support.

The second minor range is $68.86 to $73.70. Its pivot comes in at $71.28. This is followed by another pivot at $70.77. The latter is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the downside.