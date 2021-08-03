Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back – FX Empire

SILVER Video 03.08.21

Brent

Brent markets have pulled back significantly during the course of the trading session as well, as we are likely to go looking towards the 50 day EMA underneath. With that being said, the market will continue to be very noisy, and I do think that there are plenty of buyers underneath at my get involved. The $70 level underneath would be significant support more likely than not, and as a result I think we continue to consolidate and go sideways more than anything else. On the other hand, if we can break out to a fresh, new high it is likely that the market will go looking towards the $80 level. I am looking for an opportunity to pick up value, but it may need to wait a couple of days as the market continues to be very volatile.