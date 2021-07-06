Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Pressure Higher – FX Empire

Crude Oil Video 05.07.21

Brent

Brent markets were very choppy during the trading session on Friday, as we are sitting just above the $75 level. The $75 level will attract a certain amount of attention of course, but if we break down below here, it is likely that we go looking towards the 50 day EMA which is currently at the $71 level. To the upside, the $80 level could be a target, but I would also anticipate that the $80 level will be extreme resistance. All things been equal, this is a market that should continue to drive higher, especially as OPEC has meetings all throughout the session and the weekend. Pay close attention to the United Arab Emirates, it is threatening a holdout on production increases.

