Crude oil price forecast – Crude oil ends the week higher – Market Research Telecast

The West Texas Intermediate oil market has rallied a bit during Friday’s trading session in what could be described as a quiet session. At the moment we have recovered the $ 70 level and that represents a positive sign but what impresses me the most is the fact that a hammer has formed on the weekly chart, which suggests that there will continue to be upward pressure and that the best strategy is to buy after short-term corrections. In fact, I will not personally worry about the rise until we break above the $ 65 level.

The Brent market has also shown some resilience and although it has been off during the session on Friday I see it likely to continue attracting buyers after the declines, especially if we go back to the 50-day exponential moving average. That indicator is flattening out but is still a key reference for many people, while below the $ 70 level it will offer support, as will the uptrend line that I have marked on the chart. In any case I think that Brent seems ready to continue higher, perhaps backing up a bit at the beginning to find support. Finally, the fact that Friday has been quiet and that traders have limited themselves to maintaining the price at this level before the weekend is a relatively positive sign, although it does not imply that we are going to shoot higher.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

Article Source