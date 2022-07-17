Home WORLD NEWS CRPF trooper killed in terror attack in Kashmir
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

CRPF trooper killed in terror attack in Kashmir

by News
0 views
crpf-trooper-killed-in-terror-attack-in-kashmir

SRINAGAR: One

CRPF

Assistant

Sub-Inspector

(

ASI

) was killed after terrorists fired upon the troopers at Gangoo in

South Kashmir

‘s Pulwama district, officials said on Sunday.

“Terrorists fired upon Naka party at Gangoo Crossing Pulwama from nearby Apple orchard. In this terror incident oneA CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar got seriously injured. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Search in progress.”

Additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

JP Nadda lauds PM Modi’s leadership for administering...

Former Union minister Margaret Alva to be opposition’s...

Oppn focuses on price rise, Agnipath, ‘misuse’ of...

Actor who claims to be Shiv Sena leader...

India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed:...

‘Iranophobia’: Day after Biden trip, Iran says US...

UAE arrests US lawyer for Khashoggi on money...

Biden disputes Saudi minister’s account of meeting with...

Photos: Wildfires rage as parts of Europe battle...

Cargo plane carrying hazardous material crashes in Greece

Leave a Reply