Crown Trick is heading to PS4 and Xbox One on August 31 – Gamereactor UK

Crown Trick is heading to PS4 and Xbox One on August 31

Team17 and NExT Studios have revealed that the gorgeous hand-drawn roguelike Crown Trick will be releasing on PS4 and Xbox One on August 31. Previously, the game had released on Nintendo Switch and PC late last year and it has received a pretty positive response from critics scoring an 83 for its PC version on Metacritic and 80 for its Switch port.

Additionally, it was also revealed that the game’s free Requiem of Elements DLC is out now on Nintendo Switch. This content was previously launched on PC and it brings with it a new ‘Dungeons of the Deep’ endless game mode and new weapons, relics, Familiars, and skills. Hopefully, this DLC will be made present on day one for the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

