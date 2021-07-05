Crown says 70 new staff added to financial crimes, responsible gaming teams – IAG – Inside Asian Gaming

Ben Blaschke
A former sports journalist in Sydney, Australia, Ben has been Managing Editor of Inside Asian Gaming since early 2016. He played a leading role in developing and launching IAG Breakfast Briefing in April 2017 and oversees as well as being a key contributor to all of IAG’s editorial pursuits.
Current Issue
Damage Control – Korea’s COVID calamity
Inside Asian Gaming takes a closer look at South Korea’s embattled foreigner-only casino market as it battles to survive a…
Cashless is King
With regulators and operators in the region reaching agreement to implement cashless card technology, we look at developments in cashless…
Eyes on Aichi
With time rapidly running out, it seems highly unlikely that Aichi prefecture will declare its candidacy in Japan’s IR race….
Higher Power
The MDX multi-deck shuffler represents Scientific Games’ latest innovative technology breakthrough. Scientific Games has unveiled one of its most exciting…