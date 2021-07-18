-
The Telegraph
Rory McIlroy’s coach calls for double tee-off times at The Open to stop draw ‘unfairness’
The traditionalists will undoubtedly be horrified at the notion, but Pete Cowen believes it is now time for The Open to move to a two-tee start to counter the “unfairness” of the current draw system. Cowen is coach to the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, and his word has sway. The former European Tour pro has yet again watched a section of the field be put at a disadvantage because of the weather and he feels that the R&A should now act and at least try to ma
GOBankingRates
How Wealthy Is NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement in 2020 after one year away from the NFL to join his former teammate, Tom Brady with whom he played on the New England Patriots, to…
Reuters
Cycling-Tour de France winning margin could not have been bigger, says Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar hammered his rivals in the first mountain stages of the Tour and the Slovenian, who is set to retain his title on Sunday, said he could not have done more in the three-week race. The 22-year-old UAE Emirates rider leads Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard by five minutes 20 seconds going into Sunday’s largely processional final stage to the Champs Elysees in Paris, and third-placed Richard Carapaz of Ecuador by 7:03. He built his upcoming victory in the Alps, going solo in the eighth stage to Le Grand Bornand to leave Vingegaard, Carapaz and others fighting for second place.
Associated Press
Mandaloun takes controversial Haskell at Monmouth on DQ
Trouble seems to follow Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun on the racetrack. Mandaloun got the first Saturday when the son of Into Mischief was awarded the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park after apparent winner Hot Rod Charlie veered in the stretch and caused Midnight Bourbon and his jockey to take a scary fall. The Haskell win also gave Mandaloun a spot in the Breeders Cup Classic at Del Mar in California early November.
The Telegraph
Rory McIlroy throws club in frustration as Open dreams fade away
At least Donald Trump did not have to send in a diver to retrieve Rory McIlroy’s club. But then, the Irishman did not even class his actions on the tee box of the 14th as a “throw”. First, McIlroy seemed to struggle even to remember the incident when asked straight after his third-round 69 that should have been so much lower. “The 14th, the 14th…” he said rewinding the tape in his mind. “The 14th, the 14th…” he said rewinding the tape in his mind. “When you threw the club, Rory?” “It wasn’t
Associated Press
DiBenedetto could be out of Cup options after losing ride
Always a popular driver, Matt DiBenedetto won a fan vote this season that earned him the final spot in NASCAR’s All-Star race. DiBenedetto became a fan favorite over his seven-year career as the underdog of underfunded teams — he qualified for his first Daytona 500 in 2016 in an open car — who just needed top-tier equipment to prove that he could compete with the stars of the sport and even win a race or two. When he got that shot last year with Wood Brothers Racing, steady success instead never came, and DiBenedetto is now without a ride for next season.