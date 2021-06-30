crowds-troop-out-as-davido’s-manager-obama-dmw-is-finally-laid-to-rest

Videos showing the moment Davido’s manager Obama DMW was being buried was recently spotted on social media

The sad news of Obama’s passing was broken by his friends on the night of Tuesday, June 29, on social media

Colleagues and Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn the sudden passing of the young man

Nigerians are still trying to take in the sudden passing of Habeeb Uthman popularly known as Obama DMW who was one of Davido’s top crew members.

Obama reportedly drove himself to the hospital after he complained about the difficulty in breathing. Sadly, he died on the same day as a result of heart failure.

Davido’s Manager Obama DMW has been buried.

Photos: @gustoentertainment

Source: Instagram

Obama DMW has been laid to rest

In one of the videos shared online, some young men were seen digging the grave of the late entertainer. The moment when the corpse of Obama was being transported to where he would be buried was also spotted.

One could hear the voice of an elderly woman lamenting the death of Obama.

A crowd was seen following the car transporting the deceased to his final place of rest.

In another video, crowds were seen gathered at Obama’s grave as they prepare to lay him to rest.

Nigerians react

A lot of people prayed for his soul to rest in peace while noting how vain life is

official_estherbright:

“Life is nothing. Tomorrow is not guaranteed. rest in peace may heaven accept ur soul.”

thintalljoe_ttj:

“Ripp man……..imagine where he was buried……..#vanity.”

naomiplussizeclothing:

“May his soul rest in peace.”

mrkels_esq:

“In this life do not look for trouble or feel as if you are unbeatable. Death will “beat” everyone someday. R.I.P.”

run_town777:

“Wow nothing really dey this life o. See who dey chop life before .now see where he ends up. Be kind while your alive and treat people right.”

Tiwa Savage writes a tribute to Obama DMW

. earlier reported that the mother of one shared a video of the late entertainer showing him at different points in his life.

The music star described her ‘man’ with so many glowing words. According to her, he was the strongest and bravest person she knew and he was also soft and kind.

Writing further, Tiwa said she never understood why the late Obama laughed at her cheesy jokes and added that he was also ready to take a bullet for his loved ones.

Source: .