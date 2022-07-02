crossdresser-james-brown-lashes-out-after-fan-called-him-“senior-man”-(video)

Crossdresser James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly known as James Brown, has addressed fans who still regard him as a man.

This comes after a fan called him a “senior man” while reacting to one of his posts.

In light of this, the queen decides it’s high time he cleared the air on his gender to avoid a repeat of such “insulting compliments.”

James Brown stated that it is “gender insulting” to call him a “senior man” as he does all his things like a woman and also feels like a woman.

James asserts that he is a woman; he sees and feels like one; and that anyone who continues to refer to him as a man is deliberately demeaning him.

Watch him speak below,

In other news, controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has come for relationship adviser, Blessing Okoro, who recently went under the knife to enhance her backside.

Blessing Okoro had taken to her social media page to share a video of the post-surgery body while wiggling it at the camera joyfully.

According to Blessing, She said she told the doctors that she wanted a moderate butt.

Reacting to the videos she shared after the surgery, Uche Maduagwu criticized the result and said her butt wasn’t properly aligned. He also mocked her, asking if she went to a place where they were doing “Butt Lift Bonanza.”

In his words;

“Why your Ikebe Come shift go one side Like the situation of .? Were they doing Bonanza When you rush go do am?



Jesus wept in Onye Eze Aboniki mansion My dear BBL is not for everyone See as your muscle Come overshadow your Ikebe Abeg carry your new Ikebe go Carpenter shop.”