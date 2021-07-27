crossdresser,-bobrisky-threatens-to-sue-instagram-blogger,-tosin-silverdam-over-“demeaning-comments”

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has threatened to sue Instagram blogger, Tosin Silverdam if he continues to troll him on his page.
Bob in a now deleted post accused Tosin, who is popular for criticizing celebrities with his Instagram posts, of chasing clouts with his name.
An apparently angry Bobrisky took to social media to warn the blogger to stop making “demeaning” posts about him, else he would get him arrested and file a case against him.
In his words,
“Tosinsilveradam dis is an open warning for you. If you dare post anything about me on your page again I will ask for your arrest in that Kano and I will pay to transfer your case to Lagos or Abuja. Stop mentioning me on your page else my lawyer will use ur email on your bio to serve you a letter. Be warned.
“Enough of your clout chase with my name… have gathered enough evidence to use against you so stop clout chasing with my name. You can build your own brand without my name. If other celebrities aren’t talking I will talk about my own. You aren’t other bloggers without face. Be warned!!! But if you have money to fight me you can continue and watch me flex my power on you”.