crossdresser,-bobrisky-threatens-to-sue-instagram-blogger,-tosin-silverdam-over-“demeaning-comments”

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has threatened to sue Instagram blogger, Tosin Silverdam if he continues to troll him on his page.

Bob in a now deleted post accused Tosin, who is popular for criticizing celebrities with his Instagram posts, of chasing clouts with his name.

An apparently angry Bobrisky took to social media to warn the blogger to stop making “demeaning” posts about him, else he would get him arrested and file a case against him.

In his words,