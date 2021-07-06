cross-river-police-command-rescue-gov-ayade’s-aide-from-kidnappers

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Kayode Akande, has said that his men have rescued one of the Gov Shade’ aides.

Speaking in Calabar on Tuesday, CP said his men rescued Mr Oscar Ofuka, Special Adviser to Governor Ayade on Cocoa Development, who was abducted Tuesday at the premises of CRBC (Cross River Broadcasting Corporation).

Akande said, “We have succeeded in rescuing Mr Ofuka a few hours after he was allegedly kidnapped. You journalists have been blaming us. Now is the time to commend us. Our men are up and able”.