cross-river:-pastor-arrested-with-human-skull

The Police in Cross River has arrested the Pastor of United Evangelical Church, Michael Bassey for unlawful possession of a human skull.

Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande paraded the acclaimed man of God on Tuesday.

No fewer than 25 other suspects were nabbed for various offences.

The 45-year-old pastor was arrested upon a complaint from a concerned citizen over a threat to life.

Akande said that the suspect was arrested at No. 56 Uwanse by Asuquo Ekpo Street in Calabar South.

“The suspect was arrested with one human skull tied with the complainant’s picture and carved human image with red clothes.”

The CP confirmed an investigation is ongoing. The suspect will be charged to court upon completion.

Bassey told the News Agency of Nigeria that he was not into any diabolical act, insisting he is innocent.

