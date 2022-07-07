cross-river-govt-to-pay-cocoa-farmers-stipends

Cross River State government has said it will pay cocoa farmers monthly stipends to encourage them to produce more.

This was disclosed by the state Deputy Governor, Prof Ivara Esu, who was represented by former Commissioner for Finance, Asuquo Ekpenyong jr, at the distribution of improved cocoa seedlings to farmers in the Southern Senatorial District of the state.

Esu said the state government will also support farmers with other agric resources to encourage local production.

“Government will begin to extend some stipends to local cocoa farmers to further encourage them.”

Speaking at the event, Special Adviser to the governor on Cocoa Development and Control, Oscar Ofuka said the 100,000 seedlings are being distributed free of charge.

“The idea is to create green millionaires across the state. The farmers are the ones driving the cocoa revolution in the state with a passion.”

President of the Calabar South Traditional Rulers Council, Munene Maurice Eyoo said the traditional institution is happy to encourage the cocoa revolution going on across the state.