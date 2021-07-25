Crocs claims its ‘distinctively quirky design’ keeps being copied, sues 21 companies – USA TODAY

Crocs Inc. has filed lawsuits against 21 companies, including Walmart and Hobby Lobby, alleging trademark infringement of the foam clogs’ “distinctively quirky design.”

In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, Crocs asserted that the footwear – first conceptualized during a sailing trip and originally presented as a boating shoe – has been “intentionally and frequently copied” by various companies.

The lawsuit was filed in various U.S. District Courts and seeks monetary damages.

“It is essential that we protect Crocs’ iconic DNA, and we will not tolerate the infringement of our rights or those who try to freeride on the investments we have made in our brand,” Crocs Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Risk Officer Daniel Hart said in a statement last week.

The footwear reportedly went “back in style” in recent months. Crocs reported record quarterly revenue of $640.8 million in the second quarter, up 93% compared to the same period the year prior.

The July lawsuit filing builds upon a complaint filed with the United States International Trade Commission last month, which asks for an investigation of shoes unlawfully imported into the country in violation of Crocs’ registered trademarks.

The ITC last week agreed to initiate an investigation into more than 20 companies that are selling products that inference with the company’s trademarks.

“We pride ourselves in creating iconic products that are distinctly Crocs and this decisive action further demonstrates our commitment to protecting our brand, our trademarks and other intellectual property,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a June statement. “By blocking the importation and sale of trademark-infringing footwear, we can ensure with confidence that our product DNA is fully protected while continuing to provide an authentically Crocs experience to our customers and consumers.”

