Croatia head to World Cup semifinals after beating Brazil

Published On 9 Dec 2022

Croatia have knocked tournament favourites Brazil out of the World Cup in game that ended in penalties. For the South Americans, it is their fourth quarter-final elimination in the past five World Cups.

It was a scoreless match for the first 9src minutes before Brazil’s Neymar and Croatia’s Bruno Petkovic scored goals in extra time making it 1-1. The match was pushed into the penalty round and Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was once again brilliant. He will likely be a contender for the World Cup’s Golden Glove Award.

That’s four World Cup wins in penalty shootouts for the Croatians, who are peerless from 12 yards (11 metres). Gut-wrenching for Brazil and they will rue not seeing this game out after taking the lead in extra time.