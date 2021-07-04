Croatia Connection: Delta And United Inaugurate Flights From US – Simple Flying

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have officially inaugurated flights between the New York area and Croatia. Both carriers, flying with Boeing 767-300ERs, have opened the pandemic-era leisure routes. Both airlines announced operations to the country only shortly after Croatia announced a broader reopening for Americans.

United Airlines was the first US airline to connect the US to Dubrovnik in nearly two years. Photo: Vincenzo Pace | Simple Flying

United Airlines lands in Croatia first

On July 1st, United Airlines operated its first nonstop flight to Croatia. The airline inaugurated nonstop operations from its hub at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). According to data from RadarBox.com, the jet took off from Newark at 20:42 local time. After seven hours and 51 minutes in the air, the jet landed at Dubrovnik Airport (DBV) at 10:33 local time.

United’s inaugural flight to Croatia on June 1st. Photo: RadarBox.com

United is consistently using a Boeing 767-300ER on the route. Flights run four times per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Return flights from Dubrovnik depart on Sundays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. United has currently scheduled the route to run through early October.

We’ve touched down in Dubrovnik, Croatia! 🇭🇷 But that’s not all! We also started Chicago – Reykjavik, Iceland, Washington D.C. – Athens, Greece and resumed service to Madrid, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal. https://t.co/jkMnWsbgUM pic.twitter.com/FOTu9ul2wi — United Airlines (@united) July 2, 2021

United’s Boeing 767-300ERs operating the route have room for 214 travelers. This includes 30 in the airline’s old Polaris business class outfitted in a 2-1-2 configuration. These seats are lie-flat but are not the new Polaris seats found on United’s retrofitted. Boeing 767-300ERs. Following this, there are 49 extra-legroom economy seats and 135 standard economy seats. The last two cabins are in a 2-3-2 configuration.

All seats feature access to WiFi, power outlets, and USB ports. There is also on-demand seatback entertainment available at every seat. United also offers streaming to a personal device.

Delta follows in Croatia

Delta inaugurated its first nonstop flight to Croatia on Friday, July 2nd. Delta is also serving Dubrovnik, flying out of its New York hub at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). According to data from RadarBox.com, the plane departed JFK at 21:01 local time. After a seven-hour and 50-minute flight, the jet landed in Dubrovnik at 10:51 local time.

Delta’s inaugural flight from JFK to Croatia. Photo: RadarBox.com

Delta is also flying a Boeing 767-300ER on the route. Delta is also flying four times per week, with flights departing JFK on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The return flights leave Dubrovnik on Sundays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Delta’s flights are also running through early October.

Our inaugural @delta flight to #Croatia landed at Dubrovnik Airport today – the first new European destination we’ve added to our map since 2018! Croatia is open to U.S. travelers who can connect four times a week from @JFKairport pic.twitter.com/pGcLeMV4be — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) July 3, 2021

While Delta’s 767s are supposed to undergo a retrofit to receive a dedicated premium economy cabin, those planes are not flying to Dubrovnik. Delta’s 767s feature room for 226 passengers.

Delta is also using a Boeing 767-300ER to fly to Croatia this summer. Photo: Vincenzo Pace | Simple Flying

There is room for 26 in staggered, forward-facing 1-2-1 Delta One business class. These seats are also lie-flat. Following this cabin are 35 extra-legroom economy seats. Lastly, there are 165 standard economy seats. These two cabins are in a 2-3-2 configuration.

The Delta One product on the Boeing 767-300ER. Photo: Jay Singh | Simple Flying

All seats feature access to on-demand seatback entertainment. Delta also offers WiFi to all passengers. Power outlets are also available for passengers in Delta One and extra-legroom economy. USB power outlets, however, can be found at all seats for charging devices like a phone or tablet.

Turning to reopened destinations

United and Delta both announced flights to Croatia before it was immediately clear that Europe would open up for Americans. Croatia was one of the first countries in Europe to bring down travel restrictions for visitors.

Dubrovnik has gained additional attention from Americans planning a European vacation. US passengers tend to book international travel further out than domestic travel. As a result, Dubrovnik helped get a boost by being one of the early destinations to reopen.

Picturesque Dubrovnik offers plenty to do. Photo: Luca Sartoni via Flickr

However, Dubrovnik has also been growing as a tourist destination in its own right. The city is home to outdoor-friendly activities and offers everything from fine dining to taking in the rich history to enjoying a beach resort. Dubrovnik was also a major filming site for the famous TV series Game of Thrones.

Now, Delta and United are the only carriers flying nonstop between the United States and Croatia, giving passengers easy access to the country. Moreover, flying out of their major hubs, the two airlines also offer a host of easy one-stop itineraries between much of the US and Croatia.

