cristiano-ronaldo’s-elder-sister-hospitalized-as-she-faces-serious-battle-against-survival

Katia Aveiro who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s elder sister is currently facing battle of survival against Coronavirus and pneumonia

The 43-year-old singer is currently in Madeira, Portugal where she is being attended to by an experienced doctor

After playing for his country at the EURO 2020 tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo recently returned to Juventus training

Katia Aveiro who is the elder sister of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been hospitalized in the hospital and she is facing serious battle against pneumonia which came in fight against COVID-19.

According to the report on Daily Star and Daily Mail, Katia Aveiro revealed the latest development about herself claiming that she has been admitted in her homeland of Madeira.

Dr Nelio Mendonca is said to be the one attending to Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia in the same hospital where their mother was treated last year when she suffered stroke.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister katia aveiro speaking to reporters.

Photo by Alfredo Rocha

Source: Getty Images

Katia Aveiro explained that she she has been battling Coronavirus which made her to also have pneumonia before she decided to let her fans know the latest development about her health status

Katia Aveiro’s reaction

“I tried not to do it in recent days, but as news travels fast, and out of respect for those who follow me and care for me and my loved ones.

”I will share with you the truth, I was caught by this virus. I tested positive on July 17 and have been self-isolating at home since.

“Everyone at home kept away from mum and the videos I have published where I am outside were taken before I tested positive. Unfortunately last Friday I started to get worse.”

Earlier, . had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo shut down all speculations linking him with a move to Paris Saint Germain this transfer window after re-joining his Juventus teammates in training on Monday, July 26.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently concluded his summer holiday in Spain with his family after winning Euro 2020 highest goalscorer award.

He scored five goals and one assist in four games in the competition despite crashing out at the last-16 stage earlier this month.

The 36-year-old arrived in Turin over the weekend and was seen walking into the training complex in Continassa earlier this morning – with a number of fans waiting to receive him.

