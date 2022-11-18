Cristiano Ronaldo to Arsenal? Jack Wilshire reveals if Mikel Arteta would sign Manchester United forward

Ronaldo began the season on the fringes of the Manchester United squad after spending the summer trying to leave Old Trafford in order to protect his Champions League record from Lionel Messi.

He was then slowly integrated back into the squad before refusing to come on vs Tottenham and leaving the ground early.

This led to Ronaldo being forced to train with the under-21s, but he was again welcomed back into the hold by Ten Hag.

Despite this, in his interview on Sunday, Ronaldo stated that he felt betrayed by Manchester United:

“Yes [I’m being forced out]. Not only the coach, but another two of three guys around. I felt betrayed,” he said.

“People should listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed and I felt that some people didn’t want me here, not just this year, but last year too.”

On Erik ten Hag, he added: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me.”

“If you don’t have respect for me, I will never have any for you.”

As a result, Ronaldo is expected to depart Manchester United in January. But where will he go?

One option seemingly ruled out is Arsenal, that is according to Jack Wilshere anyway.

Wilshere has told talkSPORT of Ronaldo: “I still think he would bring something for the younger players to look at, see how he lives and see how he does things. I still think there’s a benefit to have him.”

But when pressed further on whether those at Arsenal would want the Portugal international, the former England star added: “I don’t think Mikel would have him. No [I wouldn’t have him either]. Obviously what he has done is bad, but he doesn’t have a track record of that. He stayed at Madrid for years.”

2022 World Cup: 101 best & funniest FIFA World Cup Fantasy team names

FIFA 2022 World Cup Fantasy: Top 10 forwards to sign

–