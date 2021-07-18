cristiano-ronaldo-splashes-over-$1.1million-on-highly-exotic-2021-rolls-royce-sedan-phantom-ewb

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to dominate the auto world having just acquired another very expensive exotic ride

The 36-year-old Portugal captain has been spotted with a brand new 2021 Rolls Royce Sedan Phantom EWB

Market price for the ride goes for $1.1 million (about 450 million); and being one of the richest sports stars, Ronaldo can easily afford it

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have acquired an exotic 2021 Rolls Royce Sedan Phantom EWB as he continues to observe his vacation.

The 36-year-old who recently won the Euro 2020 highest goal scorer award has posted a picture of himself beside his new ride.

A 2021 model of Phantom EWB costs $1.1million (about N450 million) according to Cars Guide and it has been described as an evolution of the Phantom VII’s.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action at the Euro 2020.

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

According to Guide Auto Web, since the elimination of the Bentley Mulsanne, the Phantom is the only remaining sedan in its class. The current generation is the eighth that Rolls-Royce has produced since 1925.

Ronaldo buys Ferrari Monza

And Ronaldo adds this piece to his range of cars having recently splashed about 1.6 million euros (around N739.7 million) on a Ferrari Monza after visiting the factory on Monday, May 10.

He is one of the richest players on earth, thanks to football which has given him fame and wealth.

The Portuguese footballer, according to a report, is able to command as much as $1.6 million to endorse a product on social media.

As of July 2, Ronaldo is the king of influencers on social media in a coveted list that features the likes of actor Dwayne Johnson, and pop singer Arianna Grande.

This is actually the first time Cristiano has shot to the top of the pile, which is typically dominated by celebrities in the United States across different fields including music and film.

The Rock, a former wrestler-turned film star, can rake in an estimated $1.52m for a sponsored post while Arianna Grande comes in third with an estimated $1.51m per Instagram post.

Nigerian star spotted with helicopter

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that a former Nigerian International Abdul Sule has flaunted an exotic EC145 Spec helicopter which is worth $8.7 million (about N3.6 billion) according to Business Jet Traveler.

He featured for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in six matches between 1992 and 1993 when he was a member of the senior national football team alongside the likes of Rashidi Yekini and Daniel Amokachi.

Abdul Sule left local club BCC Lions and moved to Qatar – then played for several clubs in Denmark and Malasia before he retired with NPFL side Plateau United in 2008.

