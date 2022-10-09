Cristiano Ronaldo afforded January Man United escape route

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as a key January target on the part of one of European football’s most recognisable clubs, according to reports.

The outfit in question? Galatasaray.

Portuguese icon Ronaldo, of course, was hotly tipped for an Old Trafford departure throughout the summer transfer window.

After seeing his attempts to engineer a move to one of the continent’s top sides fall flat, though, the 37-year-old was ultimately left with no choice but to stay put.

Ronaldo has since gone on to endure something of a nightmare opening to the new season, finding the net on just a solitary occasion having fallen heavily out of favour under the watch of new boss Erik ten Hag.

As alluded to above, though, if the latest speculation in the press is anything to go by, then the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could yet be on the move before the campaign is out.

This comes amid claims of fresh interest in his signature.

As per a report from Turkish outlet Fotomac, Super Lig giants Galatasaray are ready to go all out to bring Ronaldo in during the January window.

This comes with Erden Timur, transfer chief at the Nef Stadium, in constant contact with the struggling attacker’s representatives.

Gala are understood to be prepared to meet Ronaldo’s mammoth wage demands, hopeful of sealing a cut-price mid-season deal ahead of the expiration of the former Real Madrid man’s contract in the summer.

Should he ultimately go on to make the move to Istanbul, CR7 will join a lengthy list of high-profile recent recruits, after the likes of Mauro Icardi, Lucas Torreira, Juan Mata and Dries Mertens all opted to take their talents to the Super Lig over the summer.

🚨 Galatasaray are ready to do anything to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. 🇹🇷

🎙️ The club’s vice-president said: “We have come across names that defy dreams.” 😱

(Source: @fotomac) pic.twitter.com/DU6IixxPyf

— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 6, 2022

