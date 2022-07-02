Crisis in PDP exists only in imagination of fifth columnists – Onuesoke

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Sunny Onuesoke has affirmed that the unity of the party is intact all over the country.

Onuesoke, who responded to a question from bioreports correspondent during his visit to the PDP Headquarters, Wadata, Abuja, said, “the PDP family is becoming more united than as it was, hence it is working in one accord.”

Affirming that the party leadership is intact Onuesoke said that he was amazed to read media reports alleging a split in the ranks of the political leaders.

“There is nothing like that. At best, it is in the imagination of the writers, particularly the opposition parties, who have not developed the capacity for a harmonious and an all embracing election processes for the good of their members,” he said.

The PDP Chieftain disclosed that those trying to insinuate disaffection amongst their leaders by false propaganda will be disappointed “because the party will come out from this rumour stronger and better prepared for victory in the 2023 general elections.”

He explained that “what is presently happening in the PDP is a sign of true democracy where members are giving the opportunity to compete and express their minds without hindrances”, adding the issue will be resolved as that of one family.

While urging Nigerians to continue to retain the confidence they have in the party, Onuesoke expressed optimism that the forces fuelling the false PDP crisis and disunity would be surprised when the party will come out victorious.