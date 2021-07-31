Crimson Desert Release Delayed Indefinitely For New Ideas – Screen Rant

The team behind Crimson Desert has officially delayed the open-world adventure game indefinitely to incorporate new ideas. Pearl Abyss is best known for its MMORPG Black Desert Online, released in 2014. Pearl Abyss revealed the trailer for Crimson Desert at The Game Awards 2020.

Crimson Desert markets itself as an adventure set within a “war-torn” and “unforgiving” land, where the main character, named Macduff, must put together a band of mercenaries to survive the challenges ahead. The Game Awards trailer for Crimson Desert showed off promising gameplay, heavily showcasing the game’s combat system, where players can perform acrobatic maneuvers, grapple opponents and coup de grace fallen foes. The land itself also breathes with variety, from lush planes, to snowy peaks, to deserts and beyond. Since the trailer, Pearl Abyss has gradually been sharing more information online.

The latest update reveals that the game has been delayed to an unspecified date. The Crimson Desert team announced the delay via Twitter on Thursday, thanking the community for their support and positivity. The statement claims that the developers are coming up with new ideas to enrich the gameplay experience, and that Pearl Abyss will need more time to incorporate these features. The team will give an update on the release date at some point in the future. Crimson Desert originally began as an MMORPG like Black Desert Online. Since then, it has morphed into the action-adventure game shown at The Game Awards. This transformation is proof that new ideas like this have clearly impacted the development of the game before.

What footage has been shown so far from Crimson Desert looks promising. The graphics look impressive, and the environments look fully realized. It’s comparable to other open world games, particularly Bethesda’s well-known RPG Skyrim. Unlike Skyrim, however, Crimson Desert focuses more on a group dynamic thanks to the focus on protagonist Macduff and his band of mercenaries.

Delays in the video gaming industry are not a new phenomenon, particularly for open-world games requiring heavy attention to detail. Rumors of Horizon Forbidden West being delayed until 2022 have also surfaced recently. While disappointing for fans, delays like this are often important to ensure the quality of an upcoming video game. A rushed game is not necessarily a bad game forever, given the practice of gaming companies patching in fixes and new content post-release. But if the developers require more time to fix the game, or simply to add to its breadth of content, as is the case with Crimson Desert, it will likely help make a more impactful first impression.

