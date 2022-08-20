crime:-siblings,-one-other-remanded-for-withdrawing-n444,000-with-stolen-atm-card

Kazeem Badmus

TWO siblings, Adeniyi Adesoye (27), Sunday Adesoye (24) and one Opelusi Dolapo (27) have been remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre by an Osogbo Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing a sum of N444,000 with stolen Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

The Adesoyes and Dolapo were dragged before the court on a seven count-charge bordering on conspiracy, theft, fraud and unlawful possession of ATM on Monday.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Bose Soyemi, told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired to steal the ATM cards and used them to withdraw a total sum of N444,000.

Soyemi said the accused persons committed the offence on August 9, 2022 at about 7:00pm at Guaranty Trust Bank, Stadium Area, Osogbo.

The charge reads in parts, “That you Adeniyi Adesoye, Opelusi Dolapo and Adesoye Sunday on the 23rd day of May, 2022 at GT Bank, Stadium Area, Osogbo did conspire to defraud by withdrawing the cash sum of N241,000:00k only from one Omotayo Janet’s GTB Account NO. 0035640137 without her consent

“That you Adeniyi Adesoye, Opelusi Dolapo and Adesoye Sunday on the 22nd day of July, 2022 at GT Bank Stadium Area, Osogbo in the Osogbo Magisterial district did conspire to defraud by withdrawing cash sum of 203,000:00k only from one Wahab Saheed’s GTB Account NO. 0591738437 without his consent.”

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Sections 516, 428, 215, 422, 383(1), and 422 of the Criminal Code, CAP 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations levelled against them.