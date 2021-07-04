crime:-father-strangled-daughter-to-death-in-osogbo

Yusuf Oketola

A 15-year-old girl, Aminat Adesina, has been reportedly strangled to death by her father, Mr. Kehinde Adesina, at their residence in Halleluyah Estate Area of Osogbo, capital of the State of Osun.

Amina, according to residents, was said to have been strangled to death by her father, a generator repairer, while asleep around 4:00am on June 24, 2021.

A resident of the area, Mr. Ojo Eko, in an interview with Bioreports, confirmed the incident, saying that it happened between 3:00am and 4:00am while the whole members of the household were asleep.

Eko said: “Two days before the incident happened, Kehinde had sent away Amina’s junior brother from the house, complaining about his behaviour and the boy had been sleeping with me.

“On the day of the incident, I rallied some people in our area to go and see the chairman of the community, so as to plead on behalf of the boy with his father.

“On getting there, the chairman invited the father to know the offence of the boy and also to plead with him. When Mr. Kehinde arrived, he said he had even committed an offence, that he had killed his own daughter.

“Everyone present there was shocked to hear that. We followed him to his room and met the lifeless body of the girl. The father had bathed and dressed her up and there are signs of faeces on the floor which shows the girl was strangled to death. But we could not ascertain what led to that.

“So, he told us that he would go to the Police station to report the matter himself, we had to hold him down for him not to run away. We went to the Police station and the Police came to arrest him and the body of the girl has been deposited at Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.”

Kehinde was arraigned before an Osogbo magistrate’s court on Tuesday for alleged murder and he was remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre.