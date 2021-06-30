crews-make-progress-on-northern-california-wildfire

-
Storyful
Lava Fire Forces Evacuations in Northern California
The Lava Fire continued to grow in Siskiyou County, California, on Tuesday, June 29.The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley areas on June 28.Cal Fire said that as of the morning of June 29, the fire had burned 13,300 acres and was 20 percent contained.Footage captured by Bethanie Crippen shows the fire in Weed, California. Credit: Bethanie Crippen via Storyful
Associated Press
Police kill man near California pot farms evacuated by fire
Officers shot and killed a man who pulled a gun as they tried to keep him out of a complex of marijuana farms in an area of far Northern California where thousands of people were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire raged during a heat wave enveloping part of the U.S. West, authorities said. Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue told The Sacramento Bee that the man was trying to drive into the Mount Shasta Vista subdivision on Monday and pointed a handgun at a group of officers that included a sheriff’s deputy and local police. The subdivision has been converted into a huge network of marijuana farms mostly run by Hmong and Chinese families.
Storyful
Evacuations Ordered as Lava Fire Grows Near Weed, California
MarketWatch
Police kill man near California pot farms evacuated by wildfire
Reuters
Seoul using AI to detect and prevent suicide attempts on bridges
But the AI system they are developing has been learning patterns of behaviour by analysing data from cameras, sensors, and the dispatch records of rescue services since April 2020, Seoul Institute of Technology said on Wednesday. Based on information from hours of CCTV footage and assessing details such as the hesitation of the person, the AI can then forecast a hazardous situation and immediately alert rescue teams, principal researcher Kim Jun-chul said. “We believe the new CCTV will enable our crews to detect the cases a bit faster and help us head to a call more promptly,” Kim Hyeong-gil, who is in charge of the Yeouido Water Rescue Brigade, told Reuters as he monitored real-time footage from bridges on Seoul’s Han River.
Reuters Videos
Shell Fire burns thousands of acres in California
On Monday, the Kern County Fire Department tweeted that the Shell Fire had burned 1,984 acres.Firefighters worked through the night, improving containment to 30%.The Kern County Fire Department also reported a drone that interrupted air operations on Sunday (June 27) and appeal to the public not to use drones near wildfires.
Storyful
Evacuation Orders Issued as Lava Fire Grows in Siskiyou County
Axios
San Jose becomes 1st city to require gun owners to help cover cost of gun violence
San Jose will require gun owners to compensate taxpayers for gun-related emergency responses, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.Why it matters: It’s the first U.S. city to take such a step. The move, approved unanimously by the San Jose City Council on Tuesday, comes after last month’s mass shooting at a transit station in the city. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The ordinance requires every firearm owner to
Associated Press
California governor sues to get party ID on recall ballot
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing the state elections chief he appointed in an effort to get his party affiliation to appear next to his name on the ballot for a recall election that will determine if the first-term Democrat is forced out of office. The lawsuit against Secretary of State Shirley Weber, a fellow Democrat, came after Newsom’s campaign failed to file the appropriate paperwork. Newsom was supposed to indicate whether he wanted his party preference on the ballot back in February 2020, when he first responded to the recall petition.
Storyful
California’s Lava Fire Grows as Evacuation Order Remains in Place
MarketWatch
This is one of the safest and most effective sunscreens — and it’s under $10 a bottle
Can sunscreen, which is often pricey and filled with chemicals, actually be safer, effective and affordable? MarketWatch chatted with the Environmental Working Group, an organization that has researched the safety and efficacy of sunscreens for 15 years now, about the safest and most effective sunscreens. While some sunscreens can clock in at $8 an ounce or more, these are all between about $1 (like this 365 sunscreen) and $5 an ounce.
NextShark
Timeless Photos Squash Stereotype of Asian Americans as ‘Perpetual Foreigners’
Although one and a half centuries have passed since the first major wave of Asian immigrants arrived on U.S. shores, many Asian Americans continue to feel like strangers in their own homeland. “We’ve earned our right to be here,” Andrew Kung, a Chinese American photographer based in Brooklyn, told NextShark. Kung and his girlfriend, product designer Kathleen Namgung, who is Korean American, have created a photo series that highlights Asian Americans in “everyday American spaces.”
