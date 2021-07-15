Crenshaw: Bush’s criticism of Biden’s withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is ‘right’ – Fox News

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said Thursday on “America’s Newsroom” that former President George W. Bush was “right” when he recently called President Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan a “mistake.”

DAN CRENSHAW: “Of course he is right. That’s exactly what will happen. You are already seeing signs of the Taliban gaining strength because our military operations have decreased widely over the last few months, knowing the withdrawal has been decided upon. You are already seeing the Taliban gain strength. You look at a return to the late 90s, which by the way set up the stage for 9/11 to happen.

…

Afghan girls won’t get to decide what they want to be educated in and what books to read or who they get to marry. People will get slaughtered. On the other hand, I acknowledge the American people want us out, the American people have been persuaded [by] what I think are disingenuous and emotional arguments that basically amount to slogans of “Bring the boys home” and “No more endless wars.” The same people have to remember people like me and my friends weren’t sent over there as victims, not at all. We knew we were an insurance policy to prevent people like Al Qaeda from getting the time and space to plan another attack here. That’s messy and not ideal, but it is what we did there.

…

I would also say nobody was hurt in vain. We did not make these sacrifices in vain. We did protect this country for 20 years. And I hope that remains the case. Unfortunately, when I look to history and see what the rapid withdrawal in Iraq did, we were back there a few years later. This seems to be the same setup that’s happening now. I think those concerns are extremely valid, and we have to be honest with the American people about what the tradeoffs are. It is not all just rainbows and sunshine here.

