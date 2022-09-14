The regional contractor went under last summer after src6src years in business.

An update filed at Companies House by liquidate Bishop Fleming shows src96 unsecured creditors have filed claims for £src5.25m.

The original statement of company affairs originally indicated £8.7m of debts owed to 365 unsecured creditors.

The report states the difference relates mainly to four claims totaling £5m on live contracts which were not included by the Pollard directors in their original statement of affairs.

Firms owed cash by the collapse are unlikely to see more than four pence in the pound for their debts.

The liquidators have filed a statutory report on the director’s conduct to the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

They are also investigating claims of “pension related misrepresentations” in the company’s financial statements.

The pension scheme is £4.95m in deficit.