Credit Card Showdown: Battle of the 2% Cash Back Cards – Forbes Advisor – Forbes

Credit cards that earn points and miles may get all the glory, but the truth is earning cash back is the most flexible reward of them all since you can spend your earnings any way you like on however you want.

If you’ve decided to take the plunge and choose a cash back card but want one that earns the same rate on all your spending, without having to track categories or earn different rates at different times, a cash back card that earns 2% or more is a smart choice. You can also pair a flat-rate cash back card with one that earns elevated rewards in different categories to earn the maximum rewards on all of your credit card spending.

There used to be just a couple of cards that offered 2% cash back, with 1% to 1.5% being the standard for most. But now there’s an increasing number of cards on the market that can earn you 2% cash back or more with every purchase. So how do you know which 2% cash back card is right for you? Let’s break it down to help you decide.

Here’s are the basic details of the top 2% cash-back cards:

Get the The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card to:

Earn a High Rate on Your Spending

For an annual fee of $0, the Alliant Cashback Visa Signature Credit Card* earns generous rewards for those who qualify unmatched by others. Those eligible for Tier 1 Rewards earn 2.5% cashback on the first $10,000 of qualifying eligible purchases per billing cycle and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other qualifying eligible purchases. Those eligible for Tier 2 Rewards earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all qualifying eligible purchases..

For many people, that $10,000 threshold is likely not an issue but if you consistently put a lot of spending on your card, there’s a chance that a flat-rate 2% cash back card could be a better option. Similarly, the Rewards Tier you fall into with Alliant will make a difference in your rewards. And, you’ll have to join Alliant’s credit union to apply for the card, although that’s fairly easy.

Get the Citi® Double Cash Card to:

Earn Rewards With the Most Versatility

Many of the cards on this list require you to redeem your earnings into a linked bank account. But the Citi Double cash allows you to cash out to any checking account from which you’ve previously paid your credit card bill. You can also convert your rewards into Citi ThankYou points, which can in turn be used to book travel or transfer to one of Citi’s travel transfer partners at a potentially even greater value than a penny per point. You can even redeem ThankYou points towards eligible mortgages or student loans.

Some of these options are available on other cards, but the Double Cash offers the widest breadth of choices when it comes to redeeming your earnings.

Get the Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Card * to:

Automate Your Investing

You have to have an account with Fidelity in order to apply for the card, so if you’ve already established one of the accounts eligible to redeem your rewards into, using the card can be a seamless way to make contributions. Eligible Fidelity accounts include certain types of brokerage accounts, IRAs and 529 plans.

If you want to be able to just take the cash you’ve earned with the card whenever you like, this card will likely not be the right choice for you, but for those seeking a way to build up an investment account without having to put too much effort into it, the Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature card could be a solid option.

Get the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card to:

Redeem With Ease and Get Cell Phone Protection

The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card earns 2% cash back on every purchase you make. You can take those earnings in multiple ways. Withdraw your rewards in increments of $20 using your Wells Fargo ATM or debit card, deposit into a qualified Wells Fargo mortgage, loan or credit account, use towards recent eligible purchases made on the card or use to buy gift cards from a selection of eligible retailers. Anytime you’re ready to cash out, you can do so via mobile phone, desktop, phone, ATM or in-branch.

Like many Wells Fargo credit cards, the Active Cash also comes with cell phone protection of up to $600 against eligible damage or theft when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your card (subject to a $25 deductible).

Get the PayPal Cashback MasterCard® * to:

Avoid Minimum Redemption Amounts and Foreign Transaction Fees

The other cards on this list all require you to accrue a minimum amount worth $25 before you can cash out your earnings. That can be frustrating. But the PayPal Cashback card lets you redeem in any amount at any time, with the catch being that you have to have a PayPal account to apply for the card and then can only redeem into your PayPal account. But a PayPal account is free to set up and then you can transfer your money for free into an eligible U.S. bank account you link to PayPal. The PayPal Mastercard doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees, making it a good choice for international spending.

Get the SoFi Credit Card to:

Pay Down Student or Personal Loans

The SoFi Credit Card is meant to work in tandem with an existing SoFi account. Your points are worth a penny a piece when redeemed towards a SoFi loan, deposited into a SoFi money or investment account or redeemed for cryptocurrency through a SoFi investment account. If you redeem your rewards as a statement credit towards your card balance, your points will only be worth half a cent, effectively making this 2% card into a 1% card.

SoFi’s core products are its loans, and if you have a student loan or a personal loan with the company, this card gives you an opportunity to help pay it down faster by using your rewards to help knock out that balance. Of course, if you carry a balance on this (or any other) card, the amount you’ll pay in interest will far exceed the value of any rewards you earn.

Get the TD Double Up Credit Card * to:

Pad an Existing TD Bank Account

If you already have a TD Bank deposit account then redeeming your rewards on this card should be smooth sailing. Eligible accounts include checking, savings and money market accounts. Similar to the Citi Double Cash, you’ll earn 1% when you make a purchase and another 1% when you pay your bill. Your earnings are deposited into whichever TD deposit account you choose. Unlike the Citi Double Cash, you can only open a TD account and apply for the TD Double Up card if you live in one of the states where TD Bank has a footprint.

Other Options to Consider:

Apple Card *

The Apple Card* earns 2% on all purchases made via Apple Pay. It also earns 3% in select categories and 1% on all other purchases. Depending on how frequently you can use Apple Pay and/or shop in the 3% categories, this card could net you above-average rewards. But you’ll have to set up an Apple Daily Cash account in order to redeem your earnings to use beyond just a statement credit.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card earns 2 miles for every dollar spent, so it’s not technically a cash back card, but rewards are worth a penny each when used to book travel through the Capital One travel portal or taken as a statement credit against an eligible travel purchase made another way.

If you’re looking to redeem for other options, the value of point redemption for other options varies. This makes the card fairly restrictive for anyone who wants to use their earnings for anything other than travel. The annual fee of $95 may also make the card less appealing than some of the other options on the market.

Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business *

The Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business* is a small business card aimed at keeping things simple. Every purchase made with the card earns 2% cash back. You can take your rewards as a statement credit or a paper check mailed to you in increments of $25, $50, $100, $200, $500 or $1,500. The annual fee of however means you’ll need to spend at least $4,750 annually in year two and beyond on the card to break even with the carrying cost.

Bottom Line

Not all 2% cash back cards are alike. Some have more restrictions when it comes to redemptions and some require you to have a companion account in order to apply. Before signing up for a card offering you 2% or more on every dollar you spend, make sure to read the fine print so you can pick the one that best aligns with the way you are most likely to use your earnings.