Creators of the Otherside Metaverse Drop New Teaser Video Featuring Creatures Called Kodas

Yuga Labs, the creators of the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), and Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) non-fungible token (NFT) collections, has released another video clip showcasing the Otherside metaverse. The second Otherside trailer features characters called “Kodas” and the development team says “the story continues later this Q4.”

Sword-Carrying Koda Meets the Otherside Portal — Yuga Labs Hints at Continuing Metaverse Story in Q4

On September 1, 2022, Yuga Labs leveraging the Twitter account @Othersidemeta, shared a new video teaser of the upcoming metaverse the Otherside. The video follows Yuga Labs publishing the Otherside litepaper, which covers the “foundational principles” of the upcoming metaverse.

The liquid collected by the Koda reacts and opens up a red portal.

The second trailer is somewhat of a backstory before the BAYC dubbed “Curtis” steps through the portal, while the Doors song “Break On Through” plays. The 2-minute clip features a character called a “Koda” and one of them equipped with a sword is filling up a jar with some kind of foreign liquid.

The liquid reacts and a portal appears looking to remove the Koda from the mysterious jar. Two colored portals open up and the Koda gets transported into one of the portals. The Koda characters are mentioned in the Otherside litepaper, but the persona of these creatures is not known.

The portal attempts to separate the bottle from the Koda.

The litepaper notes that information concerning “the Codex,” “Koda origins,” and “the Decoupling” will be revealed as the project gets closer to that specific stage of the “Voyager’s Journey.” The Otherside’s “first trip” for voyagers took place on July 16, roughly around the same time the litepaper was introduced.

The Otherside’s Otherdeed collection trade volume saw a significant spike in sales during the past 24 hours, jumping 179.81% during the past day, according to cryptoslam.io statistics. It is the third-largest collection in terms of 24-hour sales with $760,897 recorded during the last day.

Weekly statistics are a different story, as seven-day data shows the Otherdeed NFT collection’s sales are down 34.62% lower than the week prior, despite today’s increase. In terms of seven-day stats, Otherdeed is the ninth-largest NFT collection in sales.

The BAYC collection is the second largest in terms of weekly sales, as Bored Ape trades drew in $10.84 million. Bored Apes are the fifth largest today, in terms of 24-hour sales, as BAYC captured $577,845 in sales during the last day.

Jamie Redman

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at - News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for - News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



