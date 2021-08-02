Home Technology Creator Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan To Launch Gaming-Inspired Apparel Brand ‘Metal Umbrella’ – Tubefilter
Technology

Creator Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan To Launch Gaming-Inspired Apparel Brand ‘Metal Umbrella’ – Tubefilter

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
creator-ali-‘sypherpk’-hassan-to-launch-gaming-inspired-apparel-brand-‘metal-umbrella’-–-tubefilter

Creator Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan To Launch Gaming-Inspired Apparel Brand ‘Metal Umbrella’

Gaming creator Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan has unveiled his own apparel line dubbed Metal Umbrella, which features anime and gaming-inspired pieces.

The lifestyle brand drops Aug. 5 on MetalUmbrella.com, with an inaugural collection themed ‘Too Young To Worry’. Items — including tees, hoodies, joggers, hats, and bandanas — will range in size from XS to 3XL.

“A lot of my passion and drive got sparked in my early years when I was around 13,” Hassan, who says he was particularly inspired by the anime Naruto, said in a statement. “I was making my first YouTube videos at that time and my motivation was having fun and connecting with people. This drop embodies that passion that I had starting out for creating content that people could connect with.”

Hassan, who is based in Austin, Texas, counts 5.3 million subscribers on his ten-year-old YouTube channel, which is predominantly home to educational Fortnite content, including tips and tricks. He signed an exclusive livestreaming deal at Twitch last November, where he counts 4.8 million followers.

At the time, Hassan also launched Oni Studios, a talent incubator dedicated to helping fellow creators transform their businesses by furnishing assistance with video production, sponsorships, talent representation, cross-channel promotional support, and viewer development.

You can check out Metal Umbrella’s first collection reveal below:

Tubefilter

Newsletter

Subscribe for daily Top Stories

Subscribe

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Grime – First 15 Minutes of Gameplay –...

Installing this crucial Windows 10 update fixes your...

Take-Two boss: ‘Development cycles are not getting shorter’...

Take-Two’s Earnings Beat Forecasts. Why the Stock Is...

Forget The MacBook Pro, Apple Has Something Bigger...

Chrome OS 92 is rolling out to Chromebooks...

Twitter is getting rid of disappearing Fleets on...

Music masterpiece ‘Clair de Lune’ beamed to space...

No More Heroes 3 – Official Alien Superheroes...

Everything we know about Grid Legends – Digital...

Leave a Reply